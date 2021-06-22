Mira Rajput opens up about ‘fighting’ with Shahid Kapoor over parenting duties

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput recently spoke to Kidsstoppress and opened up about co-parenting their kids

Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor is hailed far and wide not just for his acting skills but also for being a hands-on and doting dad to his children.

The Jab We Met star’s wife Mira Rajput recently spoke to Kidsstoppress and opened up about co-parenting her daughter Misha and son Zain with Shahid.

Mira said her husband used to fight with her over parenting duties but not anymore.

“It used to happen. But I am so happy that both of us are in sync. Because I feel co-parenting is really important and it's absolutely essential to keeping yourself and your family happy and sane.”

“Because once you become one, you are a parent till the rest of your life. It’s an endless job but you don’t need to make it endless without any breaks, and that’s where co-parenting really helps. And regardless of the amount of help that you may have, at the end of the day, as parents, you are the ones who structure the family, its dynamics, the values that you want to set in and that’s when I feel like Shahid and I are completely in sync with that,” she shared.

“He knows that I am more involved on a day-to-day basis but now even that has changed because actually even Shahid is very involved, even on a day-to-day basis. I think it’s great. During the pandemic, I hope that other fathers have realised what mothers ‘typically’ are supposed to be doing and sharing that load. That balance is good.”

“I am good at one thing; he is good at another thing. Shahid is extremely patient, I am very meticulous. So, I am damn good with their routines but he is amazing with meltdowns, so it helps,” she said.