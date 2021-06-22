 
Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Tuesday Jun 22 2021
By
Web Desk

Vidya Balan says she ‘underestimated’ herself because of Bollywood’s sexism

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 22, 2021

Vidya Balan spoke about the rampant sexism in Bollywood and how it made her feel
Vidya Balan spoke about the rampant sexism in Bollywood and how it made her feel

Bollywood superstar Vidya Balan is opening up about experiencing sexism in the film industry.

During an interview, the actor spoke about the rampant sexism in Bollywood and how it made her feel like she wasn’t good enough.

"Sexism is not only about how men treat women; it is as much a mindset that women have, as a result of their deep-rooted conditioning,” she said, as per Mid-Day.

“I have faced sexism from men, women and myself. Sometimes I have underestimated myself because I am a woman. But over time, I've realised that there is a way out. I don't have to hold myself back because of my gender," she added. 

More From Bollywood:

Shahid Kapoor is ‘nervous’ about ‘not being appreciated’ for his digital debut

Shahid Kapoor is ‘nervous’ about ‘not being appreciated’ for his digital debut
Mira Rajput opens up about ‘fighting’ with Shahid Kapoor over parenting duties

Mira Rajput opens up about ‘fighting’ with Shahid Kapoor over parenting duties
Malaika Arora shares her secret to the fountain of youth

Malaika Arora shares her secret to the fountain of youth
Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan shares amazing throwback photo on Father's Day

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan shares amazing throwback photo on Father's Day
Sara Ali Khan credits costar Sushant Singh Rajput for shaping her as an actor

Sara Ali Khan credits costar Sushant Singh Rajput for shaping her as an actor
Sara Ali Khan addresses rumours of upsetting dad Saif Ali Khan with ‘Kedarnath’

Sara Ali Khan addresses rumours of upsetting dad Saif Ali Khan with ‘Kedarnath’

Arjun Kapoor weighs in on possibility of him working with Malaika Arora

Arjun Kapoor weighs in on possibility of him working with Malaika Arora
Kangana Ranaut says she is getting ‘harassed’ amidst her passport renewal row

Kangana Ranaut says she is getting ‘harassed’ amidst her passport renewal row
Swara Bhaskar is unperturbed by Kangana Ranaut’s ‘B-grade actor’ jibe

Swara Bhaskar is unperturbed by Kangana Ranaut’s ‘B-grade actor’ jibe
Alaya F shares spooky experience of living in a ‘haunted’ NYC apartment ‘with ghosts’

Alaya F shares spooky experience of living in a ‘haunted’ NYC apartment ‘with ghosts’

Kareena Kapoor faces the wrath online for ‘hurting religious sentiments’

Kareena Kapoor faces the wrath online for ‘hurting religious sentiments’

Remo D’Souza reminisces over dance film plans with Sushant Singh Rajput

Remo D’Souza reminisces over dance film plans with Sushant Singh Rajput

Latest

view all