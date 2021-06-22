Vidya Balan says she ‘underestimated’ herself because of Bollywood’s sexism

Vidya Balan spoke about the rampant sexism in Bollywood and how it made her feel

Bollywood superstar Vidya Balan is opening up about experiencing sexism in the film industry.

During an interview, the actor spoke about the rampant sexism in Bollywood and how it made her feel like she wasn’t good enough.

"Sexism is not only about how men treat women; it is as much a mindset that women have, as a result of their deep-rooted conditioning,” she said, as per Mid-Day.

“I have faced sexism from men, women and myself. Sometimes I have underestimated myself because I am a woman. But over time, I've realised that there is a way out. I don't have to hold myself back because of my gender," she added.