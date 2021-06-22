Dhoop Ki Deewar original soundtrack out now: Watch here

 
Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir's much-anticipated web series, Dhoop Ki Deewar, is out with its original soundtrack.

The soulful track, that dropped this Monday, details the lives of two friends bonding over their differences.

The music comes as a breath of fresh air ahead of the release of the Indo-Pak series and is picturized on lead actors Ahad Raza Mir and Sajal Aly themselves.

The mesmerizing song titled Judaaiyan Kyun has been sung by vocalists Bilal Saeed and Meher Tahir.

Dhoop Ki Deewar also casts Zaib Rehman, Savera Nadeem, Samiya Mumtaz, Samina Ahmed and Manzar Sehbai in prominent roles. The Zee5 web series will premiere on June 25.

