Priyanka Chopra shares exciting video on return to the US: Watch here

Wednesday Jun 23, 2021
Priyanka Chopra is back in the US and is super excited to spot some major changes in her favorite supermarket.
Taking to her Instagram, the actor shared a surprise clip with fans all the in a floral top paired with a black mask.
“Guess where I am?” she asked, before panning her camera to show a US supermarket.
She then walked alongside the hair products aisle while narrating, “Searching... Looking... Where are you?”
“Finally made my way back to the states to see @anomalyhaircare in @target for the first time…so surreal!!” she wrote in her caption, along with a heart-eyes emoji.
Priyanka has been staying in London for the past few months due to her work commitments. The diva has returned to states after almost six monhts.