Priyanka Chopra shares exciting video on return to the US: Watch here

Priyanka Chopra is back in the US and is super excited to spot some major changes in her favorite supermarket.

Taking to her Instagram, the actor shared a surprise clip with fans all the in a floral top paired with a black mask.

“Guess where I am?” she asked, before panning her camera to show a US supermarket.

She then walked alongside the hair products aisle while narrating, “Searching... Looking... Where are you?”

“Finally made my way back to the states to see @anomalyhaircare in @target for the first time…so surreal!!” she wrote in her caption, along with a heart-eyes emoji.

Priyanka has been staying in London for the past few months due to her work commitments. The diva has returned to states after almost six monhts.