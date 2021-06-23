 
Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Wednesday Jun 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Priyanka Chopra shares exciting video on return to the US: Watch here

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 23, 2021

Priyanka Chopra shares exciting video on return to the US: Watch here
Priyanka Chopra shares exciting video on return to the US: Watch here

Priyanka Chopra is back in the US and is super excited to spot some major changes in her favorite supermarket.

Taking to her Instagram, the actor shared a surprise clip with fans all the in a floral top paired with a black mask.

“Guess where I am?” she asked, before panning her camera to show a US supermarket.  

She then walked alongside the hair products aisle while narrating, “Searching... Looking... Where are you?”

“Finally made my way back to the states to see @anomalyhaircare in @target for the first time…so surreal!!” she wrote in her caption, along with a heart-eyes emoji.

Priyanka has been staying in London for the past few months due to her work commitments. The diva has returned to states after almost six monhts.

More From Showbiz:

Vidya Balan believes 'every woman is a Sherni'

Vidya Balan believes 'every woman is a Sherni'
Minissha Lamba reflects on casting couch in Bollywood: 'This industry is not any different'

Minissha Lamba reflects on casting couch in Bollywood: 'This industry is not any different'
Naimal Khawar wishes husband Hamza Ali Abbasi on his birthday

Naimal Khawar wishes husband Hamza Ali Abbasi on his birthday
Kartik Aaryan announces his next film

Kartik Aaryan announces his next film
Anushka Sharma extends her acting break

Anushka Sharma extends her acting break
Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu receive Covid-19 vaccine jabs

Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu receive Covid-19 vaccine jabs
Nadia Jamil finally beats cancer, says she is ‘officially cancer free’

Nadia Jamil finally beats cancer, says she is ‘officially cancer free’
Dhoop Ki Deewar original soundtrack out now: Watch here

Dhoop Ki Deewar original soundtrack out now: Watch here
Bala Hatun of ‘Kurulus: Osman’ wins ‘Best Actress of the Year’ award

Bala Hatun of ‘Kurulus: Osman’ wins ‘Best Actress of the Year’ award
When Amrish Puri refused to audition for Indiana Jones

When Amrish Puri refused to audition for Indiana Jones
Zara Naeem Dar shares fan-girl moment with Asim Azhar: See Photo

Zara Naeem Dar shares fan-girl moment with Asim Azhar: See Photo
Priyanka Chopra shows ‘appropriate’ way to mark National Selfie Day

Priyanka Chopra shows ‘appropriate’ way to mark National Selfie Day

Latest

view all