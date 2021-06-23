Anil Kapoor marks 38 years of his film ‘Woh Saat Din’

 
Bollywood
Wednesday Jun 23 2021
Bollywood star Anil Kapoor marked 38 years of his film Woh Saat Din release and thanked his millions of fans for their love.

Taking to Instagram, the Malang actor posted recent monochrome photo and a still from Woh Saat Din to celebrate the success of the film.

He wrote in Hindi which reads: “It's 38 years since Woh Saat Din was released. And in these 38 years, you all put me on the pinnacle of success. Just keep giving me your love like this for the next 38 years. I will try to stay on this peak with my hard work and your love. Thank you!”.

Directed by Sattiraju Lakshmi Narayana, known professionally as Bapu, the film was released on June 23, 1983.

It also features Padmini Kolhapure, Naseeruddin Shah, Raju Shrestha and Satish Kaushik.

