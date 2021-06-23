 
Wednesday Jun 23 2021
Priyanka Chopra thinks OTT has created a surge in diverse storytelling

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra is opening up about the emergence of OTT in India and how it has proven to be beneficial for many actors trying to make it in the industry.

During an appearance on the virtual press conference of streaming platform ZEE5 in the US, the Quantico actor said that the OTT platforms allow the audience to consume stories that are more diverse.

“That's what you're seeing in Indian cinema - the freedom of streaming services is allowing people to have larger thoughts than the formula that existed before,” she said.

“That there should be five songs, a fight sequence. That formula has gone away. Now people want to tell great, real stories, with which they identify,” she went on to say.

"It's amazing because it gives new writers, actors, filmmakers an opportunity to come into an industry that was monopolised for a long time by a very specific number of people. It's a great time for growth, entertainment and specifically for Indian cinema,” she continued.

That being said, Chopra still thinks theatres aren’t going anywhere: "The freedom that streaming has provided to audiences around the world is that you can watch a movie at the comfort of your homes. That's amazing. It's spreading culture, teaching people, educating them, there's a large, new audience that is being exposed to all kinds of Indian cinema."

