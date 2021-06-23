Atif Aslam shares first glimpse of his music video ‘Dil Jalane Ki Baat’

Pakistani singer Atif Aslam has left his millions of fans excited after he shared the first glimpse of his upcoming music video Dil Jalane Ki Baat.



Taking to Instagram, Atif Aslam shared the teaser of his music video and also announced that Dil Jalane Ki Baat will be released in a few days.

The Dil Diyan Gallan singer wrote “Only a few days away from Dil Jalane Ki Baat releasing on the Youtube.”

The music video is directed by US director David Zennie.



Fans are eagerly waiting for the release of the song.