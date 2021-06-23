Babar Azam out of ICC’s top 10 Test Batting Ranking

Quinton De Kock takes Babar Azam’s spot in new ICC Test Ranking.

The South African cricketer stands at number ten with a 724 rating.

Three Indian batsmen are in the top 10 Men’s Test Batting Ranking.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam dropped out of the International Cricket Council's (ICC) top 10 Men’s Test Batting Rankings, according to a new list released Wednesday.

Quinton de Kock has surpassed Babar Azam and entered the list, owing to his 237 runs in the two-Test series against West Indies. The South African cricketer stands at number 10 with a rating of 724.

Babar Azam now ranks at number 11 with 714 runs.

The rest of the list remains unchanged, with Steve Smith still occupying the first position.

The list also includes three Indian batsmen, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, and Rohit Sharma at numbers 4, 6, and 7 respectively. The top 10 Test ranking also includes batsmen from England, New Zealand, and Australia.

You can view the full ICC Test ranking here.