Sonu Sood starts small business, sells eggs and bread on bicycle

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has is inviting fans to support his small business.

Taking to his Instagram on Wednesday, the 47-year-old actor shared a clip of himself riding a bicycle with bags of eggs, bread, rusk and other edible items tied around.

Sonu revealed that he has started a new venture where he will deliver these items to the customers' doorsteps.

"Free home delivery.1 bread free with every 10 eggs#supermarket #supportsmallbusiness," Sonu captioned alongside his video.





Sonu's new clip comes as a reminder for people to support small businesses, especially during the testing times of COVID-19.