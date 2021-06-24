 
Bollywood
Thursday Jun 24 2021
By
Web Desk

Kareena Kapoor calls Salman Khan a ‘bad actor’: ‘I don’t like him’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 24, 2021

Kareena Kapoor had criticized the acting abilities of megastar Salman Khan

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor is known far and wide as someone who doesn’t hold herself back from expressing her opinions.

During an unearthed interview, the Jab We Met star had criticized the acting abilities of megastar Salman Khan.

Per FilmiBeat, Kapoor had said: "I'm not at all a Salman fan. I don't like him, he's a very bad actor. I tell him that he hams all the time."

Meanwhile, for Shah Rukh Khan, Kapoor was all praises as she said he makes every girl fall for him.

"I'm totally in love with him. Don't even ask me about him because if I start I won't stop talking about him for hours. Amitabh Bachchan and Shahrukh are the only two actors I admire,” she said.

"There is something about Shahrukh that is amazing. He has that very boy next door appeal which makes every girl want to take him home to her parents. His performances touch me,” she added. 

