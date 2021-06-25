Pak vs Eng: Govt has solved England series broadcasting issue, says Fawad Chaudhry

File photo

"We have solved the problem of broadcasting Pakistan-England series in Pakistan," says Fawad Chaudhry.

Chaudhry congratulates Multan Sultans on becoming PSL champions.

Earlier this month, Chaudhry had said PTV's request for a contract with Indian broadcasters Star and Asia had been rejected.

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has found a solution through which the state-run PTV may be able to broadcast the upcoming Pakistan-England cricket series in the country.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said Friday that the government "has found a way to broadcast the Pakistan-England series."

"Congratulations to Multan Sultans for becoming the new [PSL] champions," he tweeted. "I thank Rizwan, Babar Azam, other Pakistani and foreign heroes who partook in this fabulous cricket event."



The minister said that another cricket event is set to take place, adding that "we have solved the problem of broadcasting the Pakistan-England cricket series".



Pakistan team leave for England

The T20I and ODI cricketers for the upcoming England tour arrived in Lahore from Abu Dhabi and have departed for the UK via a special plane.

The Pakistani squad will arrive in Derby from Birmingham via road where the cricketers will go into room isolation for three days.



Training sessions will begin from June 28.

Here's why Pakistan was facing a broadcast issue for upcoming Pak-Eng series



Earlier this month, Chaudhry had said that Pakistan's upcoming tour to England would not be broadcast in the country due to a license issue with Indian broadcasters.

Chaudhry had said that the Pakistan Television's (PTV) request for a contract with Indian broadcasters Star and Asia — who have the rights to air the match — had been rejected.

"Indian companies hold the rights to broadcast [matches] in South Asia .... and we cannot conduct business with any Indian company," he had said.

The information minister had said Pakistan would approach the England Cricket Board to try and arrive at another solution. He had reiterated that the country would not do business with India till it takes back the August 5, 2019, decision — when New Delhi revoked occupied Kashmir's special status.

"Normalisation of ties with India is subject to it taking back the August 5 decision," he had said.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and PTV will indeed face considerable losses as a result of this, the information minister had added.

The first match of the series, an ODI, will be played at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff on July 8.