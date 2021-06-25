Watch Jason Derulo dance to 'Jalebi Baby' as he makes fresh Jalebis

American singer Jason Derulo is making Jalebis and fans cannot keep calm.

The Swalla hitmaker is making rounds on the internet after his TikTok video of making the subcontinental sweet snack goes viral.

The mashup song Jalebi Baby, by Derulo and Tesher, plays in the background



In the video, fans can see Jason Derulo preparing the jalebi batter, frying the spirals, and enjoying the sweet delight before dipping it into the sugar syrup.



The video was re-shared by co-singer Tesher on his Twitter handle as well.

"What is a jalebi?" is the #1 question me and @jasonderulo get these days. Now you know!" he captioned alongside the video.

Fans too, could not contain their excitement after watching Derulo's latest TikTok.

I would have never imagined in my life that I would watch Jason Derulo make jalebi," one person wrote in a tweet



"Jason Derulo making Jalebi on Tik Tok is not something I expected to see but here we are," added another,

