We are not waiting for Joe Biden's call, says Moeed Yusuf

ISLAMABAD: National Security Adviser (NSA) Dr Moeed Yusuf said if US President Joe Biden doesn’t want to talk to Pakistan, then "good luck" as Pakistan is not waiting for him to call either.



Talking to Geo News programme "Aaj Shahzaib Khanzada Kay Sath", the national security advisor expressed concern on the current Afghanistan situation, saying that "it is not good".

Yusuf was responding to a question asked about the prime minister's recent comments during his interview with a US channel. PM Khan had said that US President Joe Biden has not spoken to him yet since assuming official duties as president.

"Whenever he has time he can speak to me. At the moment, clearly, he has other priorities," he had told Axios anchor Jonathan Swan.

Yusuf also complained of a lack of coordination among the Pakistani and US officials on Afghanistan, saying we came to know about the withdrawal of foreign troops from the media.

"We don't want anyone to insult the US but if the finger is pointed at Pakistan, then it will be responded to," he said.

Yusuf said Pakistan's prime minister was of the view that a military solution was not possible in Afghanistan, adding that had that advice been taken, things would have been much different.

"Everyone wants stability in the country," he said.

The NSA said the US should include important topics such as trade, commerce and Afghanistan in a bilateral dialogue with Pakistan.

He said India is involved in terrorist activities in Pakistan, adding that Islamabad has already provided proofs to back its claim.