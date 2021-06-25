After successful negotiation with govt, Oil Tankers Association ends strike

Hammad Azhar addressing the media after holding a meeting with the Petroleum Division and the Oil Tankers Association here on Friday, June 25, 2021. Photo: Screengrab via Geo News.

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Friday announced that the Oil Tankers and Contractors Association has called off their strike after successfully holding talks with the Petroleum Division.

Holding a press conference along with the Oil Tankers Association after the meeting, the minister said that the Association had called for a strike that was going on for the last 24 hours.

"Now, however, the government and the Oil Tankers Association are on the same page and their issues have been resolved," he said, adding that it has been decided that the association will continue the supply and delivery of oil.

Azhar added that things will not go wrong from now onwards as a strategy to resolve such issues has been formulated.

Answering a question, the minister said that the work on repairing LNG terminals will start from June 29 and continue until July 5.

Speaking on the issue, Oil Tankers Association leader Taj Afridi said that all the issues have been resolved with mutual understanding between the two parties as the government has decided to retract the decision to impose a 3% tax.



"We have, therefore, decided to end the strike," Afridi said.

It should be recalled that a day ago, the Oil Tankers and Contractors Association had announced a countrywide strike across Pakistan.

The strike had been called by the association over the increase in tax rates and other issues. As per the association, the oil supply to Karachi and other areas of the country was suspended.

On the other hand, the Oil Tankers Owners Association had distanced itself from the strike, adding that they would continue to supply oil to Karachi and other depots as per the usual routine.

Sources had said the strike would not be effective if the association is split into two factions, adding that it will not affect the city's oil supply.

'Govt making every effort to avoid power crisis'

The minister also spoke about the power crisis and said that the water level in the Tarbela Dam is very low right now, which is expected to improve in the coming two weeks.

"The government is making every effort to avoid power crisis," he said, adding that steps have already been taken to deal with the situation.