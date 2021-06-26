 
Pak vs Eng: Babar Azam says England not an easy opponent

By
Sports Desk

Saturday Jun 26, 2021

Pakistan captain Babar Azam. File photo
  • Babar Azam warns team against being complacent in England.
  • Says English team is tough to beat on home ground.
  • Pakistan team arrives in UK to play T20I and ODI series.

KARACHI: Pakistan cricket captain Babar Azam has said that the England series will be helpful in the team's preparation for the World Cup and warned that England is not an easy opponent.

The green shirts have reached England to play a T20I and ODI series and will remain in isolation in Derby for the next three days. They start training after that.

The players will train for six days before leaving for Cardiff, where the first ODI will be played on July 8.

Skipper Azam said Pakistan's performance in the previous tours had been good, however, he warned of any complacency.

"The English team will not be an easy opponent on their home ground. This is a good opportunity for World Cup preparation."

The world's top ODI batsman said that the middle order is stronger with the inclusion of Haris Sohil and Saud Shakil to the squad.

Living in a bio-secure bubble is difficult but we have adjusted ourselves to it now, he said.

"Being Pakistan's captain is an honour for me. I am achieving goals I had set for myself."

Azam said the support he got from his fans is encouraging and it gives him confidence.

Schedule of England tour:

6 July – Arrival in Cardiff

8 July - 1st ODI, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

10 July – 2nd ODI, Lord’s, London

13 July – 3rd ODI, Edgbaston, Birmingham

16 July – 1st T20I, Trent Bridge, Nottingham

18 July – 2nd T20I, Headingley, Leeds

20 July – 3rd T20I, Old Trafford, Manchester

