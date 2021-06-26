 
Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Saturday Jun 26 2021
By
Web Desk

Tiger Shroff pays rich tribute to Michael Jackson on his death anniversary

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jun 26, 2021

Tiger Shroff pays rich tribute to Michael Jackson on his death anniversary
Tiger Shroff pays rich tribute to Michael Jackson on his death anniversary

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff paid rich tribute to the ‘King of Pop’ Michael Jackson on his 12th death anniversary.

The Baaghi star took to Instagram and shared a throwback photo of Michael Jackson on his Story to pay tribute to the pop singer.

In the photo, Michael Jackson can be seen performing his signature dance on a stage.

He wrote in the caption “Rest in power chosen one” followed by a heart emoji.

Tiger is a die-hard fan of legendary singer and dancer Michael Jackson, who died at the age of 50 at his residence in Los Angeles on June 25, 2009. 

More From Bollywood:

Kareena Kapoor calls Salman Khan a ‘bad actor’: ‘I don’t like him’

Kareena Kapoor calls Salman Khan a ‘bad actor’: ‘I don’t like him’
Anil Kapoor marks 38 years of his film ‘Woh Saat Din’

Anil Kapoor marks 38 years of his film ‘Woh Saat Din’
Shahid Kapoor is ‘nervous’ about ‘not being appreciated’ for his digital debut

Shahid Kapoor is ‘nervous’ about ‘not being appreciated’ for his digital debut
Vidya Balan says she ‘underestimated’ herself because of Bollywood’s sexism

Vidya Balan says she ‘underestimated’ herself because of Bollywood’s sexism

Mira Rajput opens up about ‘fighting’ with Shahid Kapoor over parenting duties

Mira Rajput opens up about ‘fighting’ with Shahid Kapoor over parenting duties
Malaika Arora shares her secret to the fountain of youth

Malaika Arora shares her secret to the fountain of youth
Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan shares amazing throwback photo on Father's Day

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan shares amazing throwback photo on Father's Day
Sara Ali Khan credits costar Sushant Singh Rajput for shaping her as an actor

Sara Ali Khan credits costar Sushant Singh Rajput for shaping her as an actor
Sara Ali Khan addresses rumours of upsetting dad Saif Ali Khan with ‘Kedarnath’

Sara Ali Khan addresses rumours of upsetting dad Saif Ali Khan with ‘Kedarnath’

Arjun Kapoor weighs in on possibility of him working with Malaika Arora

Arjun Kapoor weighs in on possibility of him working with Malaika Arora
Kangana Ranaut says she is getting ‘harassed’ amidst her passport renewal row

Kangana Ranaut says she is getting ‘harassed’ amidst her passport renewal row
Swara Bhaskar is unperturbed by Kangana Ranaut’s ‘B-grade actor’ jibe

Swara Bhaskar is unperturbed by Kangana Ranaut’s ‘B-grade actor’ jibe

Latest

view all