Showbiz
Sunday Jun 27 2021
By
Web Desk

When mischievous little Ranbir Kapoor called fire brigade in New York

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 27, 2021

When mischievous little Ranbir Kapoor called fire brigade in New York
When mischievous little Ranbir Kapoor called fire brigade in New York 

Bollywood veteran actress Neetu Kapoor is revealing some interesting anecdotes from son Ranbir Kapoor's childhood.

The mother-of-two, who recently graced her presence in an Indian dance competition called Super Dancer 4, spilled the beans on the time little Ranbir called the fire brigade during their trip to New York.

Mischievous Ranbir saw a fire alarm in their residence and decided to ring it.

"Usne dekha aur socha kya hoga agar mein isko dabunga. And he did it(He saw it and thought to himself 'let's ring it'. And he did it.)" Neetu began.

"Immediately, itna saare fire brigades ayae niche around the building aur Ranbir dar gaya( Immediately, so many fire trucks arrived downstairs and Ranbir got scared)" she continued.

"He didn’t tell anyone, bas apni daadi ke paas chala gaya and said meine kiya kisi ko batana nahi (He didn't tell anyone, just went to his grandmother and told her that he had done it but she should not tell anyone),” she told the audience to which everybody laughed.

