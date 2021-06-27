Celebrities congratulate Mahira Khan on completing 10 years in the industry

Bollywood superstar Mahira Khan has completed 10 years as an actress.

The star, who stepped into acting with Bol in 2011, has won the hearts of millions of her fans with stellar performances over the years.

On the occasion of completing a decade, Mahira took to her Instagram and celebrated with her fans.

"So, I completed 10 years in this industry as an actor two days back. My film Bol and my drama serial Neeyat released on the same day on the 24th of June 2011," Mahira captioned alongside her photo.



"I bow my head in gratitude to all of you.. for this magical journey I’ve had and continue to have. There have been many ups and downs, there have been moments of feeling broken and alone, and moments of feeling elated.. but my fans have been there rock solid, behind me," she continued.











Friends from the fraternity and fans were quick to shower the Humsafar star with love.

"So much love. And respect. Always," wrote Ayesha Omar.



"Congratulations lovely, onwards & upwards," added Indian actor Mouni Roy.



Actor Ayeza Khan called Mahira an "inspiration" and TV Host Nida Yasir added, " Bohat sari duaein aur pyar ek achi aur talented artist kelea."







