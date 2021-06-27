 
Bollywood
Sunday Jun 27 2021
Web Desk

Ankita Lokhande dismisses rumours of joining 'Bigg Boss 15'

Web Desk

Sunday Jun 27, 2021

Ankita Lokhande dismisses rumours of joining ‘Bigg Boss 15’
Ankita Lokhande dismisses rumours of joining ‘Bigg Boss 15’

Bollywood actor late Sushant Singh Rajput’s former girlfriend actress Ankita Lokhande has dismissed rumours about her participation in Bigg Boss this year.

Taking to Instagram, Ankita Lokhande said “It has come to my notice that certain sections of media have been speculating that I will be participating in Bigg Boss this year. I would like them and everyone at large to know and make a note that I am not going to be a part of the show.”

She continued, “The rumours of my participation are baseless.”

‘People have been too quick to send me their hatred for something I’m not even part of,” she concluded.

Earlier, rumours were rife that Sushant’s ex and last girlfriend Ankita Lokhande and Rhea Chakraborty had been approached for Bigg Boss 15.

