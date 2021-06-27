Bilawal 'unaware' of PPP's position in AJK: Fawad Chaudhry

Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry. — APP/File

Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday took a dig at PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, saying that "it seems he is unaware of his party's position" in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.



His remarks followed a statement by Bilawal who said that it will be his party that will form the next government in AJK.



"In GB (Gilgit-Baltistan), Bilawal and Maryam screamed at the top of their lungs during election campaigns and later it was discovered that not even a third of their candidates were in the running for elections," said the minister.

He went on to state that in Kashmir, PPP has eight candidates contesting elections. "From Bilawal's conversation, it seems he is unaware of his party's position," he said.



Bilawal is in Kotli to muster support and galvanise PPP voters ahead of the 11th General Elections of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.



AJK legislative assembly elections

The 11th General Elections of Azad Jammu and Kashmir will be held on July 25, the region's election commission had announced earlier this month.

According to the schedule announced by Chief Election Commissioner retired Justice Abdul Rasheed Sulehria, the nomination papers will be filed by the candidates before the returning officers on or before June 6 up till 4pm while the scrutiny of nomination papers will be conducted the very next day am onwards and the lists of validly nominated candidates will be publicised on the same day.

The last date for filing appeals before the election commission against the acceptance or rejection of nomination papers by returning officers has been fixed for June 27 before 2pm, while the hearing of appeals will be conducted from June 28 to 29, with the decisions announced on June 30 and July 1.



