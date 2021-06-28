 
PM Imran Khan to visit Kaghan, Naran today to inaugurate tourism projects

Prime Minister Imran Khan photographed during a meeting. Photo: File
  • PM Imran Khan to be accompanied by KP governor and chief minister on Kaghan, Naran visit. 
  • PM to address Tiger Force in Naran. 
  • PM Khan to hold meetings with lawmakers from the area.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will travel to Naran and Kaghan today (Monday) to inaugurate various tourism-related projects. 

The prime minister will be accompanied by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan and KP Governor Shah Farman. 

The premier will also plant a sapling as part of a tree campaign during his visit and inaugurate various projects to develop tourism in the area. 

PM Imran Khan will also take part in a trout farming ceremony at Kunhar River and will also address the Tiger Force in Naran. 

Lawmakers will meet the prime minister in Naran during his stay. 

