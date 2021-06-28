PM Imran Khan to visit Kaghan, Naran today to inaugurate tourism projects

Monday Jun 28, 2021
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will travel to Naran and Kaghan today (Monday) to inaugurate various tourism-related projects.
The prime minister will be accompanied by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan and KP Governor Shah Farman.
The premier will also plant a sapling as part of a tree campaign during his visit and inaugurate various projects to develop tourism in the area.
PM Imran Khan will also take part in a trout farming ceremony at Kunhar River and will also address the Tiger Force in Naran.
Lawmakers will meet the prime minister in Naran during his stay.