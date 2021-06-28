PM Imran Khan to visit Kaghan, Naran today to inaugurate tourism projects

Prime Minister Imran Khan photographed during a meeting. Photo: File

PM Imran Khan to be accompanied by KP governor and chief minister on Kaghan, Naran visit.

PM to address Tiger Force in Naran.

PM Khan to hold meetings with lawmakers from the area.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will travel to Naran and Kaghan today (Monday) to inaugurate various tourism-related projects.

The prime minister will be accompanied by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan and KP Governor Shah Farman.

The premier will also plant a sapling as part of a tree campaign during his visit and inaugurate various projects to develop tourism in the area.

PM Imran Khan will also take part in a trout farming ceremony at Kunhar River and will also address the Tiger Force in Naran.

Lawmakers will meet the prime minister in Naran during his stay.