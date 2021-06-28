 
Monday Jun 28 2021
Kangana Ranaut reveals ‘what growing up in the film industry’ is like

Monday Jun 28, 2021

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut recently showed off what “growing up within the film industry looks like.

The singer posted the video alongside a caption that read, “My sister sent this to me a fan made video, made me smile. This is what growing up in the film industry looks like.”

“I was a minor when I started working, I suffered a lot because I should have been in school studying and playing not struggling to make career that too without parents or proper understanding and guidance of film industry but it also gave me lot of time if today I feel after starting from a scratch at 16 and struggling for more than a decade to achieve success I can still start from a scratch at 34 and build my own studio and be a successful filmmaker because I have time…” (sic)

Check it out below:


