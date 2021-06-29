Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karisma enjoy lunch at Manish Malhotra’s residence

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan, sister Karisma Kapoor and friends Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora enjoyed a lunch together at fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s residence on Tuesday.

Kareena, Karisma, Malaika and Amrita were seen together after a long time.

The Laal Singh Chaddha actress turned to Instagram and shared a sweet selfie featuring herself, Manish, Karisma, Malaika and Amrita and wrote “My Manish and us finally” followed by numerous heart emojis.

Karisma and Manish also took to social media to share a glimpse of their get together.

Manish posted the same photo with caption “#athome #lunch with the fabulous girls.”

Karisma shared the picture and captioned it “Lovely afternoon #finallywithmanu.”





