Tuesday Jun 29 2021
FO asks FIA, interior ministry to investigate theft of Schengen visa stickers from Italian embassy

  • FO confirms Italian embassy has informed it of theft of visa stickers.
  • Close to 1,000 visa stickers were stolen from the locker room of the Italian embassy in Islamabad this month.
  • FO asks officials to keep track of visa stickers at all entry and exit points and report any seizure to the ministry.

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office has said that it has asked the Interior Ministry and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to take “appropriate action” on the theft of Schengen visa stickers from the Italian embassy in Islamabad.

In response to questions by journalists, Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said the theft of visa stickers was reported to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs by the foreign diplomatic mission.

“The information was immediately shared with the concerned authorities for taking appropriate action in this regard,” he said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has informed the Interior Ministry and FIA that close to 1,000 visa stickers were stolen from the locker room of Italian embassy in Islamabad this month.

The concerned departments have been requested to keep track of the visa stickers at all entry and exit points and report any seizure to the ministry.

As per the available information, 750 stolen visa stickers have serial numbers from ITA041913251 to ITA041914000 and the 250 visa stickers have the numbers from ITA041915751 to ITA041916000.

