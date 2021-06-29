 
pakistan
Tuesday Jun 29 2021
Faisalabad: Scammers set up fake cattle market, earn Rs15 million

Tuesday Jun 29, 2021

  • Five scammers claimed that they are contractors of the government land, took Rs200,000 to Rs250,000 from traders per enclosure. 
  • They also charged an additional Rs50,000 to Rs70,000 from cattle traders to set up tents in the enclosures. 
  • Police have arrested two of the five scammers, while a search for the remaining ones is underway.

FAISALABAD: A fake cattle market to sell sacrificial animals was set up in the city for the holy festival of Eidul Azha where scammers managed to earn Rs15 million from traders in the name of tents and enclosures, Geo News reported Tuesday.

According to Assistant Commissioner City Syed Ayub Bukhari, after receiving reports of a fake cattle market being set up on government land, staff of the revenue department, together with the city's metropolitan corporation, rushed to the spot and inquired about the incident from the traders.

It turned out that five people — identified as Kashif Khan, Babar, Dawood, Mohammad Usman, and Mohammad Abrar — claimed that they are contractors of the government land and took Rs200,000 to Rs250,000 per enclosure. Meanwhile, they also charged Rs 50,000 to Rs70,000 for erecting tents in the enclosure.  Like this, the scammers accumulated a total sum of Rs15 million from traders, the assistant commissioner said.

Two individuals from the gang, including Mohammad Usman and Mohammad Abrar, were arrested on the spot, but the other accused managed to flee, said AC Bukhari.

A case has been registered against the accused at the Saddar Police Station, while a search for those who escaped is underway. 

