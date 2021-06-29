 
pakistan
Tuesday Jun 29 2021
By
Web Desk

COAS Gen Bajwa discusses matters of mutual interests with EU Military Committee chairman

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 29, 2021

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa (L) and Chairman European Union Military Committee (EUMC) General Claudio Graziano. Photos: File/ Twitter.
  • Pakistan looks forward to enhancing mutually beneficial multi-domain relations with EU, says Gen Bajwa.
  • During the call, matters of mutual interests, regional security situation, and enhanced bilateral cooperation with the European Union (EU) came under discussion.
  • Both the dignitaries pledged to play their role for further improvement in cooperation at all levels.

RAWALPINDI: The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday had a video call with the Chairman of the European Union Military Committee (EUMC) General Claudio Graziano, a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations said.

During the call, matters of mutual interests, regional security situation — including the recent developments in the Afghan peace process — and enhanced bilateral cooperation with the European Union (EU) came under discussion.

The COAS said that Pakistan values its relations with the EU and is earnestly looking forward to enhancing mutually beneficial multi-domain relations based on common interests.

The dignitary also appreciated Pakistan's role in regional peace and stability, especially the Afghan peace process. Both the dignitaries pledged to play their role for further improvement in cooperation at all levels.

