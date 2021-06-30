Abhishek Bachchan shares perfect use of social media

Bollywood star Abhishek Bachchan has shared the perfect use of social media on World Social Media Day.



Taking to Instagram and Twitter simultaneously, the Dhoom actor said “Social media is a powerful tool. But remember, with great power comes great responsibility! #WorldSocialMediaDay #SocialMediaDay.”

He also shared the perfect use of the social media, saying it should not be used for spreading rumours/negativity but for sharing information, gaining knowledge, spreading love, peace and happiness.



Fans and fellow B-town stars appreciated Abhishek Bachchan for sharing the perfect use of social media.