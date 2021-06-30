It would be foolish for Pakistan to ask US to arbitrate on Kashmir: AJK PM Raja Farooq Haider

AJK PM Raja Farooq Haidar says Pakistan's speeches in the United Nations are not enough for Kashmir.

Haider says Pakistan cannot take matters like this after India’s usurpation of occupied Kashmir on August 5.

AJK PM claims PM Imran Khan’s office is being used for money laundering.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider said on Wednesday that it would be foolish for Pakistan to ask the US to arbitrate on the Kashmir issue with India.

“The government of Pakistan cannot take matters like this after India’s usurpation of occupied Kashmir on August 5,” said Haider while addressing a press conference in Islamabad. He said that giving speeches in the United Nations was not enough.

The AJK PM then said that it was foolish to seek America’s arbitration on the Kashmir issue.

“Pakistanis and Kashmiris lost their blood on the Line of Control. But our foreign minister is there to only tell stories to children,” said Haider.

Haider claimed that money laundering was happening in AJK and the PM Imran Khan’s office was being used for that.

The AJK premier also spoke about the upcoming elections in the region. He said that the polls that will be held on July 25 are being fought on two ideologies, adding that one was of the PML-N’s and the other of the Opposition.