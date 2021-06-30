Aiwan-e-Sadr joins list of few presidencies fully powered by green energy

Solarisation of Aiwan-e-Sadr will lead to annual decrease of 1,450 tonnes of CO2 emissions and Rs32 million added to the national exchequer.

A net metering system will contribute 100% surplus energy to the national grid.

President Alvi said Pakistan remains committed to shift its energy mix to 60% clean energy by 2030.

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi on Wednesday inaugurated one megawatt solar PV (photovoltaic) panels at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, making it among the few presidencies in the world fully powered by green energy.

The solarisation project, under the President’s Green Initiative, was kicked off in partnership with Engro Corporation where a net metering system will contribute 100% surplus energy to the national grid.

The initiative will lead to an annual decrease of 1,450 tonnes of CO2 emissions and an annual contribution of Rs32 million to the national exchequer.

Addressing the ceremony, President Alvi said Pakistan remains committed to realising its untapped renewable energy potential — in hydro, solar, and wind — and to shift its energy mix to 60% clean energy by 2030.

He stressed the need to utilise alternative sources for power generation to fully achieve the goals of clean and green energy.

Switching to renewable energy is vital to reduce the impact of climate change, he added.



President Alvi said that the Billion Tree Tsunami project by the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan was another step in the right direction to preserve the natural resources of the country facing vulnerability to climate change.

He said a balanced ecosystem was important to control the depletion of natural resources.

In line with further green measures for the Aiwan-e-Sadr, the President said plantation of 10,000 saplings was under consideration besides raising a vertical forest on one of its walls.

Also, the restoration of roof-window panels of the presidency that were earlier meant to get sunlight is on the cards to save natural resources, he added.

He said plantation at select parks of Islamabad following the Miyawaki style would prove conducive for the environment.

The president said private industrial setups also had a responsibility to contribute towards the betterment of society.

He lauded the efforts of Engro Corporation in supporting the President’s Green Initiative and said the inclusion of the private sector in development endeavours could prove helpful in several areas, particularly energy security.

President Engro Corporation Ghias Khan said a green strategy was an important pillar of development, adding that the contribution of Engro would help mitigate environmental hazards.