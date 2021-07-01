 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Jul 01 2021
By
Maryam Nawaz

Senate panel: Raza Rabbani gets angry at Farogh Naseem for laughing during debate on women's rights bill

By
Maryam Nawaz

Thursday Jul 01, 2021

ISLAMABAD: Senator Mian Raza Rabbani did not take well to Federal Minister for Law and Justice Farogh Naseem laughing while Rabbani was discussing a bill on women's inheritance rights during a Senate panel meeting on Thursday.

A meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Law and Justice was held under the chairpersonship of Barrister Ali Zafar on Thursday. Naseeme meeting

The Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and Anti-Rape (Investigation and Trial) Bill, 2020, Muslim Family Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and a bill on women's rights were among some of the bills discussed in the committee meeting.

Read more: In record day for Pakistan's parliament, which 21 govt bills were passed?

When Rabbani was speaking about women's inheritance rights, he reportedly got angry at Naseem for laughing. He said Naseem had a "non-serious attitude" and he did not want to continue.

Naseem reportedly responded with an apology and defended himself saying that he was not laughing at what Rabbani was saying, but rather at a joke Senator Farooq Hamid Naek had made.

Naek said he did not say anything from the start.

"Mr Raza Rabbani, I was not laughing at you, we are joking about something else," Naseem said.

Read more: Make no mistake, democracy is under attack: PPP Senator Sherry Rehman

But Rabbani did not believe him. He said he had "whitened his hair in the sun" and understood "signs".

The chairperson of the committee, Zafar, said Naseem was talking amid a serious atmosphere and discussion.

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan's ambassador to UN Munir Akram calls on COAS Gen Bajwa

Pakistan's ambassador to UN Munir Akram calls on COAS Gen Bajwa
Fawad Chaudhry knows how to box and Twitter is loving it

Fawad Chaudhry knows how to box and Twitter is loving it
New law gives Punjab Assembly powers to arrest journalists, bureaucrats, lawmakers

New law gives Punjab Assembly powers to arrest journalists, bureaucrats, lawmakers
TikTok responds to Pakistan suspension

TikTok responds to Pakistan suspension
US pressure can not change Pak-China ties, says PM Imran Khan in interview with Chinese media

US pressure can not change Pak-China ties, says PM Imran Khan in interview with Chinese media
Bilawal calls news of TikTok star Hareem Shah marrying a PPP leader 'rumours'

Bilawal calls news of TikTok star Hareem Shah marrying a PPP leader 'rumours'
Pakistanis reject petrol price hike, worry about inflation

Pakistanis reject petrol price hike, worry about inflation
Pakistan should ease tensions with Kabul, build consensus: ICG

Pakistan should ease tensions with Kabul, build consensus: ICG
Is KE's sale to Chinese firm main reason behind Arif Naqvi's fall?

Is KE's sale to Chinese firm main reason behind Arif Naqvi's fall?
FBR meets tax collection target for current fiscal year 2020-21

FBR meets tax collection target for current fiscal year 2020-21
Karachi trade bodies, SSGC sign MoU to address gas crisis

Karachi trade bodies, SSGC sign MoU to address gas crisis
Pakistan's daily coronavirus caseload goes over 1,000 for first time in a week

Pakistan's daily coronavirus caseload goes over 1,000 for first time in a week

Latest

view all