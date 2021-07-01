 
Thursday Jul 01 2021
Web Desk

Nida Dar makes history by becoming first-ever Pakistani to take 100 T20I wickets

A picture of Nadia Dar bowling. Photo: PCB
Pakistan Women's Cricket team member Nida Dar has rewritten the history books by becoming the first-ever Pakistani cricketer to take 100 T20I wickets. 

She is also only the fifth woman cricketer to achieve the feat around the world. 

Speaking about the achievement, Dar said a lot of hard work had gone into working to achieve the milestone of 100 wickets. 

"I'm feeling great about the achievement but unfortunately, the match did not finish in the same condition as we wanted it to finish," she said, referring to Pakistan's loss to the West Indies by 10 runs in the first T20I. 

Dar is also, according to the ICC, the sixth player of all time to get to 100 T20I wickets. 

