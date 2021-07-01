 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Jul 01 2021
By
Web Desk

Pakistan's ambassador to UN Munir Akram calls on COAS Gen Bajwa

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 01, 2021

Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations Munir Akram (L) and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa. Photo: ISPR
  • Representative of Pakistan to UN Munir Akram calls on COAS Gen Bajwa.
  • During the meeting, matters of mutual interests, overall regional security situation were discussed.
  • The Army Chief appreciated the mission’s role and efforts in the service of Pakistan. 

RAWALPINDI: Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations Ambassador Munir Akram called on the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters (GHQ) today.

According to a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), during the meeting, matters of mutual interests, overall regional security situation, including the Afghanistan reconciliation process and Kashmir dispute were discussed.

The Army Chief appreciated the mission’s role and efforts in the service of Pakistan. 

'Spoilers of peace in Afghanistan risk regional instability'

A day ago, the COAS had visited the National Defence University (NDU) in Islamabad and addressed the participants of the National Security and War Course (NSWC) 21.

According to a statement issued in this regard, speaking on the occasion, the COAS dilated upon the evolving strategic and regional environment.

Pakistan stands for peace within and all around, as it looks forward to acting as a bridge between regions, the COAS said.

Expounding on Pakistan’s support to the Afghan peace process, the COAS said that spoilers of peace in Afghanistan risk regional instability. Expressing resolute support to the people of IIOJ&K, he stressed a peaceful and durable solution to the Kashmir issue in line with relevant UN resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Sharing his vision for the Pakistan Army, Gen Bajwa underscored the need for continuous evaluation of existing doctrine and corresponding strategy to effectively deal with the evolving threats in various domains, the statement said.

The COAS termed professionalism, competence and devotion to duty as hallmarks of the Pakistan Army and emphasised realistic and futuristic training for maintaining perpetual operational readiness.

Force modernisation and induction of advanced technologies are imperative for maintaining a qualitative edge over the adversary, the COAS remarked.

A well-equipped, well-trained and motivated army having unwavering support of its people can surmount any challenge, the COAS emphasised, adding that the forces that wish to undermine the unbreakable bond between the Armed Forces and the nation are bound to fail.

Congratulating the participants on the successful completion of their course, Gen Bajwa advised them to stay focused on attaining professional excellence while remaining abreast with revolutionary advancements in warfare which are redefining national security, the statement said.

Earlier, upon his arrival, the COAS was received by President NDU, Lieutenant General Muhammad Saeed.

More From Pakistan:

Food security a matter of national security for Pakistan: PM Imran Khan

Food security a matter of national security for Pakistan: PM Imran Khan
Shahbaz Sharif congratulates President Xi on CPC’s 100th anniversary

Shahbaz Sharif congratulates President Xi on CPC’s 100th anniversary
Zulfi Bukhari serves £100m defamation notice to Bilawal for 'recent irresponsible remarks'

Zulfi Bukhari serves £100m defamation notice to Bilawal for 'recent irresponsible remarks'
Fawad Chaudhry knows how to box and Twitter is loving it

Fawad Chaudhry knows how to box and Twitter is loving it
Senate panel: Raza Rabbani gets angry at Farogh Naseem for laughing during debate on women's rights bill

Senate panel: Raza Rabbani gets angry at Farogh Naseem for laughing during debate on women's rights bill
New law gives Punjab Assembly powers to arrest journalists, bureaucrats, lawmakers

New law gives Punjab Assembly powers to arrest journalists, bureaucrats, lawmakers
TikTok responds to Pakistan suspension

TikTok responds to Pakistan suspension
US pressure can not change Pak-China ties, says PM Imran Khan in interview with Chinese media

US pressure can not change Pak-China ties, says PM Imran Khan in interview with Chinese media
Bilawal calls news of TikTok star Hareem Shah marrying a PPP leader 'rumours'

Bilawal calls news of TikTok star Hareem Shah marrying a PPP leader 'rumours'
Pakistanis reject petrol price hike, worry about inflation

Pakistanis reject petrol price hike, worry about inflation
Pakistan should ease tensions with Kabul, build consensus: ICG

Pakistan should ease tensions with Kabul, build consensus: ICG
Is KE's sale to Chinese firm main reason behind Arif Naqvi's fall?

Is KE's sale to Chinese firm main reason behind Arif Naqvi's fall?

Latest

view all