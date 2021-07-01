Pakistan's ambassador to UN Munir Akram calls on COAS Gen Bajwa

Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations Munir Akram (L) and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa. Photo: ISPR

Representative of Pakistan to UN Munir Akram calls on COAS Gen Bajwa.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interests, overall regional security situation were discussed.

The Army Chief appreciated the mission’s role and efforts in the service of Pakistan.

RAWALPINDI: Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations Ambassador Munir Akram called on the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters (GHQ) today.



According to a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), during the meeting, matters of mutual interests, overall regional security situation, including the Afghanistan reconciliation process and Kashmir dispute were discussed.

The Army Chief appreciated the mission’s role and efforts in the service of Pakistan.

'Spoilers of peace in Afghanistan risk regional instability'

A day ago, the COAS had visited the National Defence University (NDU) in Islamabad and addressed the participants of the National Security and War Course (NSWC) 21.

According to a statement issued in this regard, speaking on the occasion, the COAS dilated upon the evolving strategic and regional environment.

Pakistan stands for peace within and all around, as it looks forward to acting as a bridge between regions, the COAS said.

Expounding on Pakistan’s support to the Afghan peace process, the COAS said that spoilers of peace in Afghanistan risk regional instability. Expressing resolute support to the people of IIOJ&K, he stressed a peaceful and durable solution to the Kashmir issue in line with relevant UN resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Sharing his vision for the Pakistan Army, Gen Bajwa underscored the need for continuous evaluation of existing doctrine and corresponding strategy to effectively deal with the evolving threats in various domains, the statement said.

The COAS termed professionalism, competence and devotion to duty as hallmarks of the Pakistan Army and emphasised realistic and futuristic training for maintaining perpetual operational readiness.

Force modernisation and induction of advanced technologies are imperative for maintaining a qualitative edge over the adversary, the COAS remarked.

A well-equipped, well-trained and motivated army having unwavering support of its people can surmount any challenge, the COAS emphasised, adding that the forces that wish to undermine the unbreakable bond between the Armed Forces and the nation are bound to fail.

Congratulating the participants on the successful completion of their course, Gen Bajwa advised them to stay focused on attaining professional excellence while remaining abreast with revolutionary advancements in warfare which are redefining national security, the statement said.

Earlier, upon his arrival, the COAS was received by President NDU, Lieutenant General Muhammad Saeed.