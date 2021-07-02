 
Friday Jul 02 2021
By
Kamran Razi

Former president Asif Ali Zardari admitted to hospital after feeling unwell: sources

Friday Jul 02, 2021

PPP Co-chairperson Asif Al Zardari during a court hearing.
KARACHI: Former president Asif Ali Zardari has been admitted to a hospital earlier today (Friday) after his health deteriorated, PPP sources told Geo News. 

PPP Co-chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has arrived in Karachi from Islamabad while Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari and her husband have also reached the city from Dubai to attend to her father. 

Last year in October, the PPP leader and former president was admitted to a hospital due to low sugar level. 

Bilawal, during his recent address at the National Assembly, had said that Zardari had attended a budget session despite being unwell. 

The former president had arrived in Karachi recently from Lahore and Islamabad. In Lahore, he had recently attended a meeting with former Punjab chief minister Pervaiz Elahi. 

