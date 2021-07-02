Yami Gautam summoned by authorities for alleged money laundering

Bollywood actor Yami Gautam has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate of India in an alleged case of money laundering.

The Uri actor paid a visit to the ED this Friday for inspection around violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

According to officials, Yami Gautam received an undisclosed amount of ₹1.5 crore in her private bank account and the agency has asked the star to appear before them next week to present her stance due to the alleged irregularities.



The actor will join the probe on July 7.

