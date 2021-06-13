Multan gang-rape case: Another suspect killed in alleged police encounter

Suspect Shaukat accidentally killed by bullet fired by one of his accomplices, say police.

MULTAN: Another suspect in the Multan bride gang-rape case was killed in an alleged police encounter.

Police said the suspect, Shaukat, was being taken somewhere to recover weapons when his accomplices fired on police officials.

Shaukat was killed by a bullet fired by one of his accomplices, said police, adding that the perpetrators were able to escape in the dark.

This is the second suspect of the same case, to die in police custody. Another suspect, Abid, was killed in an alleged police encounter two days earlier.

Last month, four men had barged into a house in Shujabad and allegedly gang-raped a woman who had tied the knot a day earlier.

The suspects, who as per eyewitnesses had worn police uniforms, had allegedly stolen jewellery, money and valuables from the house.

Police had said the suspects had tortured the woman's husband before gang-raping her.

A case against the suspects was registered after a medical examination of the woman proved she had been subjected to sexual assault, confirmed police.

Disclosing more details about the case, police had said the initial investigation seemed to point to the theory that the woman was not gang-raped due to personal enmity or any other motive. The suspects raped the woman during the robbery, police had said.