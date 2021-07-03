Ayeza Khan pays rich tribute to Madam Noor Jehan

Leading Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan has paid rich tribute to ‘Queen of Melody’ Madam Noor Jehan as she rocked iconic look in the latest photos.



The Mehar Posh actress took to Instagram and shared her dazzling photos from her upcoming project where she rocks in Noor Jehan’s signature look.

Ayeza Khan posted the pictures with caption, “Geeti As Madam Noor Jehan”

She also shared a throwback photo of the 'Queen of Melody' with a touching tribute.



Ayeza Khan wrote, “The moment I saw myself in the mirror in this look, I had goosebumps. It was absolutely unbelievable. Of course never in a million year could I come close to a legacy like hers, but to feel a little part of Madam Noor Jehan in me, in this moment, I got so hysterical. My idol, forever. #queenofhearts #madamnoorjehan.”

Fans and fellow showbiz stars poured love on Ayeza Khan in the comment section of her posts.

