 
Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Saturday Jul 03 2021
By
MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Ayeza Khan pays rich tribute to Madam Noor Jehan

By
MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Saturday Jul 03, 2021

Ayeza Khan pays rich tribute to Madam Noor Jehan
Ayeza Khan pays rich tribute to Madam Noor Jehan

Leading Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan has paid rich tribute to ‘Queen of Melody’ Madam Noor Jehan as she rocked iconic look in the latest photos.

The Mehar Posh actress took to Instagram and shared her dazzling photos from her upcoming project where she rocks in Noor Jehan’s signature look.

Ayeza Khan posted the pictures with caption, “Geeti As Madam Noor Jehan”

She also shared a throwback photo of the 'Queen of Melody' with a touching tribute.

Ayeza Khan wrote, “The moment I saw myself in the mirror in this look, I had goosebumps. It was absolutely unbelievable. Of course never in a million year could I come close to a legacy like hers, but to feel a little part of Madam Noor Jehan in me, in this moment, I got so hysterical. My idol, forever. #queenofhearts #madamnoorjehan.”

Fans and fellow showbiz stars poured love on Ayeza Khan in the comment section of her posts.

More From Showbiz:

Khuda Aur Mohabbat OST breaks records with 106 million views: Watch Here

Khuda Aur Mohabbat OST breaks records with 106 million views: Watch Here
Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao announce divorce after 15 years of marriage

Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao announce divorce after 15 years of marriage
Priyanka Chopra returns to UK after US visit

Priyanka Chopra returns to UK after US visit
Toofan's first track 'Todun Taak' out now: Watch here

Toofan's first track 'Todun Taak' out now: Watch here
Yami Gautam summoned by authorities for alleged money laundering

Yami Gautam summoned by authorities for alleged money laundering

Varun Dhawan makes Avengers star Chris Pratt dance on Tan Tana Tan: Watch here

Varun Dhawan makes Avengers star Chris Pratt dance on Tan Tana Tan: Watch here
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli take up the bat balance challenge: Who does it better?

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli take up the bat balance challenge: Who does it better?
Screenwriter Asma Nabeel passes away after long battle with cancer

Screenwriter Asma Nabeel passes away after long battle with cancer

Veteran TV actor Anwar Iqbal passes away

Veteran TV actor Anwar Iqbal passes away
Hungama 2 trailer out: Priyadarshan and team promise non-stop entertainment

Hungama 2 trailer out: Priyadarshan and team promise non-stop entertainment
'I have never aspired to be Mahira': Sonya Hussyn claps back at Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy

'I have never aspired to be Mahira': Sonya Hussyn claps back at Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy
Alia Bhatt's 'most memorable moment of 2019' features Filmfare, beau Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt's 'most memorable moment of 2019' features Filmfare, beau Ranbir Kapoor

Latest

view all