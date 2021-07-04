 
pakistan
Sunday Jul 04 2021
Web Desk

PM Imran Khan to visit Gwadar on July 5 to review development projects

Web Desk

Sunday Jul 04, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses the nation on Monday, April 19, 2021. Photo: Screengrab via Geo News.
  • PM Imran Khan to visit Gwadar with federal ministers for day-long visit. 
  • PM to oversee signing of MoUs related to water supply project, desalination plant.
  • PM to oversee agreement on China providing a grant for a solar generator for South Balochistan, say sources. 

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will arrive in Gwadar on Monday for a one-day visit to review various development projects in the city, said official sources. 

PM Khan will take part in the foundation-laying ceremony of various development projects in the city, as per government sources. 

The premier will be accompaned by federal ministers during his visit to the city, where he is expected to oversee the signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) for a 1.2bn gallon water supply project and a desalination plant. 

As per sources, the prime minister will also oversee the agreement of a grant from China for a solar generator in South Balochistan. 

In May, the prime minister said Pakistan placed the highest priority to the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and gave a firm commitment to expeditiously complete its projects, which would open up tremendous opportunities for increased economic growth and development in the region and beyond.

The premier's comments, according to the PM's Office, came during a meeting between him and China’s Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong in Islamabad.

Pakistan-China bilateral relations, including CPEC, the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties, vaccine cooperation, and high-level bilateral exchanges were discussed during the meeting.

“The CPEC as pioneering projects of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) has made important and major progress in infrastructure, energy, ports, and industrial parks," said PM Khan. 

The Chinese ambassador had said that Beijing would like to work with Pakistan for the high-quality development of the CPEC and extend it to regional countries, improve people’s well-being, and play a bigger role in regional connectivity and economic integration.

