Sunday Jul 04 2021
Coronavirus: Pakistan reports positivity ratio above 2% for fifth consecutive day

Sunday Jul 04, 2021

  • Pakistan reports over 1,000 new coronavirus cases for fourth consecutive day.
  • National death tally since pandemic rises to 22,379.
  • Currently, the positivity ratio stands at 2.57.

ISLAMABAD: Alarm bells have started ringing for Pakistan as the country, for the fifth consecutive day, has reported a coronavirus positivity ratio of over 2%. 

The uptick in the coronavirus cases arrives a few days after the country reported a decline in the number of cases on a daily basis, following which the National Command and Operation Center's (NCOC) allowed relaxations in business timings and other measures. 

The NCOC's daily report issued Sunday morning stated that as many as 29 more people lost their lives to COVID-19. The national death tally since the pandemic started has increased to 22,379.

Currently, the positivity ratio stands at 2.57.

This is the fourth day that more than a 1,000 new cases were reported and the fifth consecutive day with a positivity rate over 2%.

The daily coronavirus case load went back over the 1,000 cases in a day mark earlier this week on Thursday after the country had been reporting under a 1,000 cases daily for more than a week before it.

NCOC's data showed that 47,832 tests were conducted on July 3 and 1,228 came back positive for coronavirus.

The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan are currently 32,621.

At least 907,284 people have recovered so far across Pakistan while the total number of cases have reached 962,313.

