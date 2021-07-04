 
Sunday Jul 04 2021
Fawad Chaudhry taunts PML-N after video of Marriyum Aurangzeb enjoying zip line in Swat goes viral

Sunday Jul 04, 2021

Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry. — PID/File
Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday taunted the PML-N after a video of spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb enjoying the zip line in Swat went viral on social media.

The PML-N leadership is in Swat to participate in a rally of the Pakistan Democratic Movement alliance of the Opposition.

"I hope the PML-N leadership thoroughly enjoyed the good tourist spots in Swat. Every citizen enjoys the fruits of the [labour by] a good government, even if he is anti-government," he wrote.

Fawad said that Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has been told to "take good care of these guests and also keep an eye on them".


More to follow.

