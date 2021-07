PML-N leader Abid Sher Ali speaks to the media. Photo: File

LAHORE: PML-N leader and former minister of state Abid Sher Ali's wife passed away on Monday.

Ali's wife, Fatima, was suffering from a heart ailment, which claimed her life, confirmed Rescue officials.

The deceased was shifted to a private hospital after suffering a heart attack. During the operation, Fatima passed away.

The former PML-N MNA took to Twitter to announce the news.

"My wife passed way," he tweeted.