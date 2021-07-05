 
Monday Jul 05 2021
Web Desk

Watch: Here’s how Gwadar Port City and Gwadar Free Zone will look after completion

Web Desk

Monday Jul 05, 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the Gwadar Free Zone, the Expo Center and Agricultural Industrial Park, during his visit to the port city today.

The prime minister will open three factories in Gwadar as part of the government's vision to boost economic activity in the area.

Imran Ghazali, General Manager Digital Media Wing, shared a video on Twitter showing the master plan of Gwadar Port City and Gwadar Free Zone.

The video shows the port city brimming with energy progressing to be the top economic hub of the region in future.

Before the premier’s arrival, foreign diplomats were given a briefing on the developments taking place and the progress achieved so far.

On the occasion, agreements will be signed on the solarization and desalination plant to solve the problems of Gwadar related to water and electricity.

The prime minister will address the diplomats, foreign investors and the Chinese workers.

He will also address a gathering of local elders, students and business leaders.

