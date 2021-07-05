 
Monday Jul 05 2021
APP

SC asks for progress report on illegal appointments in Sindh Police

APP

Monday Jul 05, 2021

Image showing two armed policemen standing on a road. Photo: File

  • A three-member SC bench, comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Amin-Ud-Din Khan, heard the post-arrest bail pleas filed by NAB accused Ghulam Raza and Abdul Qadir Kathor.
  • During the course of the proceedings, the counsel of the accused said that his clients were in jail for more than two years.
  • Justice Bandial questioned why the proceedings on the reference had not been completed yet despite the direction of the court. 

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Accountability Court Karachi to submit a progress report on reference against illegal appointments in the Sindh Police.

A three-member SC bench, comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Amin-Ud-Din Khan, heard the post-arrest bail pleas filed by NAB accused Ghulam Raza and Abdul Qadir Kathor held over a complaint regarding illegal recruitment and appointments of constables in Sindh Police.

During the course of the proceedings, the counsel of the accused said that his clients were in jail for more than two years.

He said that the court had ordered the Accountability Court to complete the reference within two months.

All the main accused, including the former IG Sindh, were already granted bail, he added.

Justice Bandial said that it was a matter of illegal appointments and asked why the proceedings on the reference had not been completed yet despite the direction of the court. 

NAB Prosecutor Haider Ali said that all the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) testimony had been completed in the case.

"No hearing was delayed due to the NAB," he added.

Upon this, Justice Bandial said that the court could summon the report if proceedings against the reference were completed.

Later, the court directed the Accountability Court Karachi to submit a report in two weeks and adjourned the hearing of the case.

