 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Jul 05 2021
By
JMJawad Malik

CNG price in Punjab moves up following imposition of GST on LNG

By
JMJawad Malik

Monday Jul 05, 2021

Image showing a long queue of cars outside a CNG station. Photo: File.

LAHORE: The price of compressed natural gas (CNG) saw a hike in Punjab on Monday. 

According to the All Pakistan CNG Association (APCNGA), the price of CNG has been increased by Rs8 per litre. 

The price hike was witnessed after the federal government decided to increase 12% general sales tax (GST) on liquified natural gas (LNG), the APCNGA said. 

Per the association, CNG in both Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has now been increased from Rs88 to Rs106 per litre. 

Price of CNG increases as gas stations reopen after two weeks in Karachi

Owing to the imposition of GST on LNG, the price of CNG also saw an increase in Karachi when gas stations reopened in the city after two weeks. 

As Geo.tv previously noted, in some areas of the city, the price of CNG increased by Rs30 per kilogramme. 

Consumers in Karachi have complained that pump station owners have fixed the price of CNG at Rs140 per kg, marking an increase of Rs16 per kg in the price of the gas.

Pump station owners said they had to undertake the move in response to the government's move of increasing sales tax on LNG.

The move has sparked panic among the CNG Association of Pakistan, which called an emergency meeting. The association has decided to forward its concerns to the federal government.

In the meeting chaired by Ghiasuddin Paracha, it was discussed that due to an increase in the LNG's import price, and a hike in the GST imposed on LNG, the price of CNG had increased by Rs18 per litre where the gas was being sold in litres.

Where CNG was being sold in kgs, its price had increased by Rs30 per kg, the meeting was informed. 

More From Pakistan:

Customs officials foil heroin smuggling bid at Islamabad Airport

Customs officials foil heroin smuggling bid at Islamabad Airport
India is the biggest loser in Afghanistan, says PM Imran

India is the biggest loser in Afghanistan, says PM Imran

Pakistan's reservoirs received 62% less water than estimated this year: IRSA

Pakistan's reservoirs received 62% less water than estimated this year: IRSA
Pakistan, Turkey vow to further enhance military-to-military ties

Pakistan, Turkey vow to further enhance military-to-military ties
NCOC warns of strict restrictions amid violations of COVID-19 SOPs

NCOC warns of strict restrictions amid violations of COVID-19 SOPs
SSC 2021: Exam papers fail to reach several centres

SSC 2021: Exam papers fail to reach several centres
SC asks for progress report on illegal appointments in Sindh Police

SC asks for progress report on illegal appointments in Sindh Police
Pakistan's COVID-19 cases saw 'definitive' uptick in last 7 days: Dr Faisal Sultan

Pakistan's COVID-19 cases saw 'definitive' uptick in last 7 days: Dr Faisal Sultan
Establish Afghan refugee camps in Punjab and KP, demands Sindh minister

Establish Afghan refugee camps in Punjab and KP, demands Sindh minister
Faisalabad: Labourer tortured, filmed for TikTok video

Faisalabad: Labourer tortured, filmed for TikTok video
PPP only party in Pakistan which has support of poor masses: Bilawal

PPP only party in Pakistan which has support of poor masses: Bilawal

Foreign Office denies reports of Russian President Putin's visit to Pakistan

Foreign Office denies reports of Russian President Putin's visit to Pakistan

Latest

view all