pakistan
Monday Jul 05 2021
Web Desk

Price of CNG increases as gas stations reopen after two weeks in Karachi

Web Desk

Monday Jul 05, 2021

Long queues outside CNG stations. Photo: Geo News File
  • CNG stations in Karachi reopen after June 22. 
  • Govt increases GST on LNG, price of CNG increases by Rs30/kg. 
  •  CNG Association of Pakistan calls emergency meeting over hike in CNG prices. 

KARACHI: Citizens were immensely relieved Monday after CNG stations, that had remained closed for the past two weeks, reopened. 

As per the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), CNG stations that remained closed in Karachi since June 22 finally reopened today at 8am. 

People had started queuing up outside CNG station inside their cars, since Sunday night, to get CNG. 

However, there was cause for some concern as the government's decision to increase the General Sales Tax (GST) on LNG has also caused the price of CNG to increase, in some areas, by Rs30/kg.

According to Geo News, consumers in Karachi have complained that the pump station owners have fixed the price of CNG at Rs140 per kg, marking an increase of Rs16 per kg increase in the price of the gas. 

Pump station owners said they had to undertake the move in response to the government's move of increasing sales tax on LNG. 

The move has sparked panic among the CNG Association of Pakistan, which called an emergency meeting. The association has decided to forward its concerns to the federal government.

In the meeting chaired by Ghiasuddin Paracha, it was discussed that due to an increase in the LNG's import price, and a hike in the GST imposed on LNG, the price of CNG had increased by Rs18 per litre where the gas was being sold in litres. 

Where CNG was being sold in kgs, its price had increased by Rs30 per kg, the meeting was informed.

