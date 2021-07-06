 
Shafqat Mehmood advises students to focus on exams, stop making trends on social media

Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood. File photo
  • Shafqat Mahmood talks about exams and use of social media by students.
  • Says students should focus on their studies.
  • Says he is aware of the problems faced by Pakistani students studying in Chinese universities.

ISLAMABAD: Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood has advised Pakistani students to stop spending time on Twitter to make trends against exams and focus on their education as exams won't be cancelled or postponed.

He was speaking Live with Adil Shahzeb about the ongoing physical exams and the issue of Pakistani students studying in China.

Mahmood said that exams have already started in Sindh and will also commence in Punjab from Friday so there is no possibility of papers being postponed or cancelled.

“I would advise the students to stop spending time on Twitter to make trends and that it is better to focus on their education. There is still time left for exam preparation.”

The education minister has been the fodder of memes on social media due to controversy related to physical exams.

‘Issue of Pakistani students in China to be resolved soon’

When asked about Pakistani students waiting to return to China, Mahmood said he has discussed the issue with the Chines envoy and hoped that it will be solved soon.

“Every country is dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic in its own way. We all know that China is a big country and there is a risk of virus spreading there, so the Chinese government enforced the strictest restrictions and imposed a lockdown.”

The minister said that he was aware of the problems and will take up the matter again with the Chinese government.

"The pandemic situation has improved in China and elsewhere so I hope that this issue will be resolved soon," he said.

Pakistani students studying in Chinese universities are still waiting to go back and resume in-person learning. They had come to Pakistan last year when the pandemic was at its peak and were not allowed to return since then.

