Five terrorists killed in Balochistan operation, says CTD

Tuesday Jul 06 2021
Tuesday Jul 06, 2021

A masked CTD officer photographed. Photo: File
  • Terrorists opened fire at security forces at Hazarganji, says CTD spokesperson. 
  • Bodies of alleged militants shifted to a local hospital for identification. 
  • LEAs recover weapons, ammunition from alleged militants. 

QUETTA: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Tuesday said five terrorists were killed during a security operation in the Hazarganji area. 

Terrorists fired upon law enforcement agencies and the CTD forces during a security operation carried out at the outskirts of Quetta, confirmed a CTD spokesperson. 

Five militants were killed when security forces retaliated, said the spokesperson, adding that bodies of the militants had been shifted to a local hospital for identification. 

He said the law enforcement agencies found weapons and ammunition from the slain militants. 

Incidences of violence have been rising in Balochistan, among them the blast at Quetta Airport Road on July 1 which injured six.  

Chief Minister of Balochistan Jam Kamal had condemned the incident, saying that the terrorists involved will not be spared.

"The government will not sit idle unless the terrorism is uprooted," he had said.

Last month, a Pakistan Army soldier was martyred when terrorists attacked soldiers stationed near Turbat, the ISPR had said. 

The martyred solider, Naik Aqeel Abbas, was a resident of village Mehro Peelo in District Chakwal.

The militants attacked the troops using small arms, as per the ISPR. "Such cowardly acts by inimical elements, backed by anti-state forces cannot sabotage hard-earned peace and prosperity in Balochistan," the military's media wing had said shortly after the incident. 

"Security forces are determined to neutralise their nefarious designs even at the cost of blood and lives."

