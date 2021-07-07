 
Wednesday Jul 07 2021
Ahmed Subhan

Islamabad police arrest man for assaulting young couple

Ahmed Subhan

Wednesday Jul 07, 2021

Usman Mirza
Usman Mirza

  • Islamabad police detain two men, including Usman Mirza - the man seen assaulting a young woman and man in a disturbing video on social media
  • Mirza can be seen violently thrashing and harassing the young couple in a room full of other men.
  • Search for one of Mirza's accomplice's is under way.

ISLAMABAD: A man identified as Usman Mirza has been arrested by the Islamabad police after a video of him brutally assaulting a young woman and man started circulating on social media.

Mirza's accomplice Farhan was also arrested. A search for the third accused in the video is underway. The arrested accused will be produced in court today.

A video of Mirza assaulting and getting violent against a young couple sparked outrage across Pakistani Twitter, with #ArrestUsmanMirza appearing on the top trends.

Within a few hours of the video going viral, the Islamabad police took Mirza into custody and registered an FIR in the case.

In the disturbing video, Mirza can be seen violently thrashing and harassing the young couple in a room full of other men. Old videos showing the accused's weapons have also come to light. 

Mirza reportedly threatened the young man and woman when some people tried to stop him.

Mirza is reportedly a property dealer.

In an update on the case, PTI MNA Maleeka Bokhari tweeted that the Islamabad IG is leading the investigation.

"I have received numerous messages of women feeling unsafe and angry. The State is here to protect you & will not spare such barbarians," Bokhari wrote.


