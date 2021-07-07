 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Jul 07 2021
By
OCOur Correspondent

Accepted fact that Khawaja Asif did not harm national exchequer: LHC

By
OCOur Correspondent

Wednesday Jul 07, 2021

  • Khawaja Asif's bail application verdict issued by Lahore High Court.
  • Asif was arrested on December 29, 2020. He filed a bail application on March 27, 2021.
  • Court rules that it was a recognised fact that Khawaja Asif did not harm the national exchequer.

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) issued its judgement on the bail application of PML-N leader Khawaja Asif on Wednesday.

Two weeks ago, the LHC had granted bail to the PML-N leader in a case against him filed by NAB which accuses him of money laundering and owning assets beyond known sources of income.

On Wednesday, a two-member bench of the LHC comprising Justice Aalia Neelam passed the 18-page judgment.

The court's decision read that the investigating officer's report reveals that investigation against Asif is ongoing. The NAB prosecutor said that the reference against Khawaja Asif should be sent to the NAB chairperson, the judgment said.

Read more: Lahore court grants bail to PML-N's Khawaja Asif in money laundering case

The 18-page judgment said that the allegation of assets in excess of income against Asif is under investigation. No reference has been filed against the PML-N leader to date.

According to the decision, a representative of UAE-based International Mechanical and Electrical Company (IMECO) wanted to come to Pakistan. The investigating officer did not include the representative of the Dubai company in the investigation, the judgement read, adding that Asif has declared his overseas income in his income tax returns.

The court ruled that it was a recognised fact that Khawaja Asif did not harm the national exchequer.

NAB's investigating officer did not verify Asif's overseas money from 2004 to 2008 with the embassy, the court said.

PTI leader Usman Dar's petition to the NAB has also been made part of the written decision.

Read more: Khawaja Asif arrested by NAB in assets beyond means case: PML-N

Details of Asif's income have been included in the written statements of the LHC.

Asif was arrested on December 29, 2020. He filed a bail application on March 27, 2021. The arguments on Asif's bail application were completed in three days.

Asif, in his bail plea, stated that he was arrested by NAB on December 29 in a case alleging he owns assets beyond known sources of income and has engaged in money laundering.

He told the court that he has already submitted details sought by NAB and claimed that the anti-corruption watchdog has not shared any of the records turned in by him.

“The accountability court judge also observed that NAB has all relevant records,” Asif had said.

He had said that the Federal Board of Revenue and Election Commission of Pakistan also have records of the assets owned by him.

Read more: Khawaja Asif approaches LHC to seek bail in NAB case

On December 29, NAB arrested the PML-N parliamentary leader in the National Assembly for allegedly owning assets beyond known sources of income.

He was arrested after coming out of the residence of PML-N General Secretary Ahsan Iqbal where he attended a consultative meeting to decide whether or not the PML-N should contest the Senate election.

More From Pakistan:

Exams of classes 10, 12 to start from July 10 in KP

Exams of classes 10, 12 to start from July 10 in KP
PM Imran Khan shares memorable childhood picture from a family wedding

PM Imran Khan shares memorable childhood picture from a family wedding
Safety and education for women most important part of Afghan peace talks: Malala

Safety and education for women most important part of Afghan peace talks: Malala
'Can never forget his generosity': PM Imran Khan heaps praise on Dilip Kumar

'Can never forget his generosity': PM Imran Khan heaps praise on Dilip Kumar
Zardari believes Nawaz given better treatment: 'His domicile is better than mine'

Zardari believes Nawaz given better treatment: 'His domicile is better than mine'
Dilip Kumar passes away: Pakistani politicians mourn Bollywood icon's demise

Dilip Kumar passes away: Pakistani politicians mourn Bollywood icon's demise
Economist ranking: PM Imran Khan all praise for NCOC, SBP and Ehsaas team

Economist ranking: PM Imran Khan all praise for NCOC, SBP and Ehsaas team
Islamabad police arrest man for assaulting young couple

Islamabad police arrest man for assaulting young couple

Matric exams: Mathematics paper leaks in Karachi

Matric exams: Mathematics paper leaks in Karachi

After 20 days, Pakistan's coronavirus positivity rate crosses 3%

After 20 days, Pakistan's coronavirus positivity rate crosses 3%
Watch: When Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar lavished praise on Imran Khan

Watch: When Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar lavished praise on Imran Khan
Azad Kashmir elections 2021: PM Imran Khan to address rallies of PTI candidates

Azad Kashmir elections 2021: PM Imran Khan to address rallies of PTI candidates

Latest

view all