Lahore court grants bail to PML-N's Khawaja Asif in money laundering case

Bail granted to PML-N leader Khawaja Asif in money laundering and assets beyond known source of income case.

Asif was arrested on December 29, 2020. He filed a bail application on March 27, 2021.

The arguments on Asif's bail application were completed in three days.

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court has granted bail to PML-N leader Khawaja Asif in a case against him filed by the National Accountability Bureau which accuses him of money laundering and owning assets beyond known sources of income.

An LHC bench comprising Justice Alia Neelam and Justice Shahbaz Rizvi delivered the verdict on Wednesday.

Asif was arrested on December 29, 2020. He filed a bail application on March 27, 2021.

Read more: Khawaja Asif arrested by NAB in assets beyond means case: PML-N

The arguments on Asif's bail application were completed in three days.

Asif, in his bail plea, stated that he was arrested by NAB on December 29 in a case alleging he owns assets beyond known sources of income and has engaged in money laundering.

He told the court that he has already submitted details sought by NAB and claimed that the anti-corruption watchdog has not shared any of the records turned in by him.

“The accountability court judge also observed that NAB has all relevant records,” Asif had said.

He had said that the Federal Board of Revenue and Election Commission of Pakistan also have records of the assets owned by him.

Read more: Khawaja Asif approaches LHC to seek bail in NAB case

On December 29, NAB arrested the PML-N parliamentary leader in the National Assembly for allegedly owning assets beyond known sources of income.

He was arrested after coming out of the residence of PML-N General Secretary Ahsan Iqbal where he attended a consultative meeting to decide whether or not the PML-N should contest the Senate election.