Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Mar 27 2021
By
Web Desk

Khawaja Asif approaches LHC to seek bail in NAB case

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 27, 2021

  • Khawaja Asif says he has already submitted records related to the case to NAB; claims the anti-corruption watchdog has not shared them with the court.
  • PML-N leader tells court that FBR and ECP also have records of the assets owned by him.
  • Khawaja Asif was arrested by NAB on December 29 for allegedly owning assets beyond known sources of income.

LAHORE: PML-N leader Khawaja Asif has approached Lahore High Court (LHC) to seek bail in a case filed against him by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Asif, in his plea, stated that he was arrested by NAB on December 29 in a case alleging he owns assets beyond known sources of income and has engaged in money laundering.

He told the court that he has already submitted details sought by NAB and claimed that the anti-corruption watchdog has not shared any of the records turned in by him.

Read more: Khawaja Asif shifted to hospital from Kot Lakhpat Jail

“The accountability court judge also observed that NAB has all relevant records,” said Asif.

He added that the Federal Board of Revenue and Election Commission of Pakistan also have records of the assets owned by him.

The PML-N leader has appealed to the court to approve his bail in the case.

Khawaja Asif arrested by NAB in assets beyond means case

On December 29, NAB arrested the PML-N parliamentary leader in the National Assembly for allegedly owning assets beyond known sources of income.

He was arrested after coming out of the residence of PML-N General Secretary Ahsan Iqbal where he attended a consultative meeting to decide whether or not the PML-N should contest the Senate election.

Read more: Accountability court rejects NAB plea to extend Khawaja Asif's physical remand

A joint team of personnel from NAB Lahore and Rawalpindi arrested Asif and shifted him to NAB Rawalpindi. 

After a medical examination, Asif was produced before an accountability court in Lahore.

More From Pakistan:

Essential items see sharp rise in prices ahead of Ramadan

Essential items see sharp rise in prices ahead of Ramadan
Sindh's shrines closed to public again as coronavirus cases rise

Sindh's shrines closed to public again as coronavirus cases rise
Wear a mask or be thrown in jail: Lahore administration tells violators to take coronavirus seriously

Wear a mask or be thrown in jail: Lahore administration tells violators to take coronavirus seriously
Rising number of infants, teens contracting coronavirus seen in Punjab

Rising number of infants, teens contracting coronavirus seen in Punjab
PML-N candidate for Leader of the Opposition in the Senate was 'controversial': Bilawal

PML-N candidate for Leader of the Opposition in the Senate was 'controversial': Bilawal
Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam was used like a tissue paper by PDM: former JUI-F leader

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam was used like a tissue paper by PDM: former JUI-F leader
Maryam Nawaz lashes out at PPP, says it should follow Imran Khan if it wants to be 'selected'

Maryam Nawaz lashes out at PPP, says it should follow Imran Khan if it wants to be 'selected'
Shab e Barat update: Sindh announces closure of schools, colleges on March 30

Shab e Barat update: Sindh announces closure of schools, colleges on March 30
PTI's Haleem Adil Sheikh released from jail after two months

PTI's Haleem Adil Sheikh released from jail after two months
Pakistanis want to know why PM Imran Khan has not been invited to Biden's climate summit

Pakistanis want to know why PM Imran Khan has not been invited to Biden's climate summit
HEC chairman Dr Tariq Banuri removed

HEC chairman Dr Tariq Banuri removed

Latest

view all