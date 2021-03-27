Khawaja Asif approaches LHC to seek bail in NAB case

Khawaja Asif says he has already submitted records related to the case to NAB; claims the anti-corruption watchdog has not shared them with the court.



PML-N leader tells court that FBR and ECP also have records of the assets owned by him.

Khawaja Asif was arrested by NAB on December 29 for allegedly owning assets beyond known sources of income.

LAHORE: PML-N leader Khawaja Asif has approached Lahore High Court (LHC) to seek bail in a case filed against him by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).



Asif, in his plea, stated that he was arrested by NAB on December 29 in a case alleging he owns assets beyond known sources of income and has engaged in money laundering.



He told the court that he has already submitted details sought by NAB and claimed that the anti-corruption watchdog has not shared any of the records turned in by him.



“The accountability court judge also observed that NAB has all relevant records,” said Asif.



He added that the Federal Board of Revenue and Election Commission of Pakistan also have records of the assets owned by him.

The PML-N leader has appealed to the court to approve his bail in the case.

Khawaja Asif arrested by NAB in assets beyond means case

On December 29, NAB arrested the PML-N parliamentary leader in the National Assembly for allegedly owning assets beyond known sources of income.

He was arrested after coming out of the residence of PML-N General Secretary Ahsan Iqbal where he attended a consultative meeting to decide whether or not the PML-N should contest the Senate election.

A joint team of personnel from NAB Lahore and Rawalpindi arrested Asif and shifted him to NAB Rawalpindi.

After a medical examination, Asif was produced before an accountability court in Lahore.